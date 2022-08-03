More news, no ads

The clock at The Guildhall, which is a focal point in Grantham, is displaying the wrong time.

The Grantham Journal went down to St Peter's Hill today at 4.50pm, and the clock was displaying 2.36pm.

The incorrect time is displayed on all four sides of the building.

The Guildhall clock in St Peter's Hill is displaying the incorrect time. (58426874)

The clock hands are still moving but it is displaying the wrong time.

South Kesteven District Council has been approached for a comment.