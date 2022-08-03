Clock on Guildhall in Grantham displaying wrong time
Published: 17:12, 03 August 2022
| Updated: 17:14, 03 August 2022
The clock at The Guildhall, which is a focal point in Grantham, is displaying the wrong time.
The Grantham Journal went down to St Peter's Hill today at 4.50pm, and the clock was displaying 2.36pm.
The incorrect time is displayed on all four sides of the building.
The clock hands are still moving but it is displaying the wrong time.
South Kesteven District Council has been approached for a comment.