WHAT’S ON: Isaac Newton comes home to Grantham area

Justin Robinson, a historian at The London Mint Office will be demonstrating his expertise on the subject of Sir Isaac Newton at Woolsthorpe Manor, near Grantham, next Saturday (November 11).

The special free event takes place in the Grade I listed National Trust property where the renowned scientist performed many of his most famous experiments.

Justin will be reading extracts from his book ‘Sir Isaac Newton: A Life in Colour’, which depicts the extraordinary life of the mathematician, astronomer, alchemist, bible scholar, author, professor, Member of Parliament, administrator, detective, prosecutor and Knight of the Realm – whose accomplishments were based on his theory that: “What we know is a drop. What we don’t know is an ocean.”

The illustrated 55-page paperback charts Newton’s life from his traumatic childhood to the discoveries that transformed science and mathematics. It also features Newton’s tireless work to improve the accuracy and quality of British coinage – a subject close to the heart of The London Mint Office historian.

Justin said: “Newton was the father of modern science with a colourful story to tell. His dedication to science led him to push a blunt needle into his eye socket to test a theory, he waited so long to publish his discoveries, and he tracked down and prosecuted the greatest counterfeiter in the land.

“I’m very much looking forward to sharing these and other stories with the people of Lincolnshire, and what better setting than his birth place and family home, Woolsthorpe Manor.”

Newton was born in this yeoman’s farmhouse on December 25, 1642, and would return there in 1666 when the Great Plague closed Cambridge University. He performed many of his most famous experiments there, most notably his work on light and optics and, according to legend, it was there his observation of an apple falling from a tree inspired the formulation of Newton’s law of universal gravitation. The Manor is now operated by the National Trust and open to the public all year round.

Jim Grevatte of the National Trust said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Justin to Woolsthorpe. Newton and his time at Woolsthorpe is an endlessly fascinating topic and one which we are constantly learning more about as we use science to investigate this historic building. Justin’s new book I’m sure will help a whole new generation appreciate just what extraordinary events occurred here.”

The free event takes place at 12.15pm and 1.15pm on November 11 and must be booked in advance on 01476 862823.