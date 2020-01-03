Home   News   Article

Most read Grantham Journal articles of 2019 focus on the Belvoir Hunt, new Savoy cinema and a risque tattoo!

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 03 January 2020

Here is a look at the top stories read on the Grantham Journal website last year.

Some of our most popular articles focused on the Belvoir Hunt, the opening of the new Savoy cinema and a very risqué tattoo a Grantham woman had inked on to her head.

The Journal website attracted more than 4,560,000 page views over the year and by far the most read article was our poll on the Belvoir Hunt's return to Grantham on Boxing Day. We asked 'Should the Belvoir Hunt be allowed to continue its Boxing Day hunt in Grantham?'. There were 30,323 votes and the result may not have been as clear cut as you might think.

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE