Here is a look at the top stories read on the Grantham Journal website last year.

Some of our most popular articles focused on the Belvoir Hunt, the opening of the new Savoy cinema and a very risqué tattoo a Grantham woman had inked on to her head.

The Journal website attracted more than 4,560,000 page views over the year and by far the most read article was our poll on the Belvoir Hunt's return to Grantham on Boxing Day. We asked 'Should the Belvoir Hunt be allowed to continue its Boxing Day hunt in Grantham?'. There were 30,323 votes and the result may not have been as clear cut as you might think.