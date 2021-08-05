Lincolnshire County Council are putting together a plan to help improve bus services in the county, and are asking for your views.

In the government's new National Bus Strategy – published in March this year – they want the country to 'Bus Back Better' after the pandemic, with more frequent services, increased passenger numbers, and simpler timetabling and fares.

In their strategy, they've called on all local councils to create a plan to improve bus services and encourage more people to use buses in their area.

Lincolnshire County Council would like your views on how they can improve bus services. (49935937)

To help shape LCC's plan to improve Lincolnshire's bus services, they are asking residents to share their experience of using buses in the county, whether that has changed through the pandemic, and what would encourage or help people to use bus services more.

The government has pledged £3bn in funding across the country to help deliver these plans, with LCC wanting to secure a fair share of that funding for Lincolnshire by putting together a comprehensive plan.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for transport at LCC, said: "During the pandemic we saw passenger numbers plummet, and even as restrictions have eased, numbers have been slow to recover.

"We've provided a lot of support to operators over the past 18 months, and now, rather than just looking at a recovery plan for the sector, we're keen to see this as an opportunity to improve services in the county.

"In the government's strategy, they cite London's bus network as their shining example. Whilst there are lessons we can learn from the way services operate in the capital, Lincolnshire is not London.

"We have our own unique challenges when it comes to buses, especially in rural areas, which is why we want to hear from residents about their experiences and thoughts."

You can complete the Bus Service Improvement Plan survey at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement.

The survey will close on Monday August 30.

If you'd like a paper copy of the survey to complete, call the Transport Helpline on 0345 456 4474 and one can be posted to you. Lines are open Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm.