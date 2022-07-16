I can’t remember the maxim that a week is a long time in politics ever being truer - and that’s in the context of the first pandemic in a century, a global inflationary shock, and war in mainland Europe, says MP for Grantham Gareth Davies.

I regret the way things have unfolded, and I am grateful to Boris Johnson for delivering on our commitment to leave the EU, for getting the big calls right during the pandemic, and for ensuring that our friends and allies in Ukraine have the support they need to counter Russian aggression.

We now look to the future and who will lead us through the increasingly challenging economic times ahead. This week, as a member of the Treasury Select Committee, I grilled both the Bank of England Governor and the Chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, and it is clear to me that we need to be extremely mindful of the level of debt the country has while continuing to ensure that we protect our most vulnerable people.

Ultimately, to ensure that we navigate these choppy economic waters, it is vital that as many people as possible have the dignity of a job, and the security and peace of mind that a regular income brings. That’s why - on a recent visit to Freuhauf on Houghton Road - I was delighted to meet the new Managing Director and hear about their plans to significantly increase their Grantham workforce. I saw first-hand the investment that the new owner, MV Commercial, is putting into the site, upgrading facilities and clearing up much of the disused 67 acre town centre site, ready for their expansion of production.

I also visited the new Gonerby Road Community Diagnostic Centre. It is a fantastic facility which will play a crucial role in ensuring local residents are able to access services more quickly and easily, as well as being open 7 days a week. One of 40 new centres nationally, it focuses on diagnostic services and will play an important role in easing pressure on local hospital services, with capacity for x-rays and ultrasounds, as well as to support the delivery of treatments for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. This builds on the new investments that have been made in our hospital, including £5 million for two new laminar flow theatres, £3.8 million to fund new CT scanners and imaging technology, and £3.3 million to refurbish and expand critical surgical wards.

Finally, I spoke in the chamber last week during Education Questions to highlight the investment going into Grantham College. I was pleased the Minister knew about the new Institute of Technology and agreed with me that, with the right qualifications and facilities, we can finally work to break the myth that a university degree is the only path to success.

It is this sort of activity - bringing in new investment and highlighting the many great things happening in our town - that I am focused on and always will be, whatever the national political weather.