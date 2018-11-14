What's next for Grantham strongman Ross Edgley?

After completing the Great British Swim and becoming the first person to swim around mainland Great Britain, the big question now for Grantham strongman Ross Edgley is; what next?

Ross stepped foot back on Margate beach on Sunday, November 4, after five months at sea.

His gruelling 1,792 mile ‘Great British Swim’ took 157 days to complete and led to him breaking three world records in the process.

Last week, he posted the final vlog in his Red Bull YouTube series which has documented the last stretch of his epic journey including the final miles as more than 300 open water swimmers and members of the Royal Marines Commandos honoured Ross with a mass swim-in.

Reflecting on the finish of the swim, Ross said: “I’d spent the best part of the last 157 days staring at the bottom of the sea bed, so I had honestly had no idea what to expect. I thought it was going to be my family, Hester (Ross’s girlfriend) and a pizza – which would have been fine!

“At the start of the swim it was just me and the Mayor of Margate, so to come back and to see how it has gathered so much momentum was amazing. It’s hard to picture what 300 swimmers look like and I didn’t actually see them at first, I heard them. It was at that point that I realised why the Great British Swim was so special.”

Such was the reach of the Great British Swim that a man and his son from Denver, Colorado, flew in the day before to watch Ross’s final swim in.

They said: "You go to work every day and you have your ups and downs, but you watch a guy like this and you just think ‘if he can hang in there the entire time, then what could you achieve with your life’. It’s been pretty amazing to watch.”

Ross flew out to San Francisco to the WOWSA Open Water Summit on Friday, where he’s been nominated for the World Open Water Swimming Performance of the Year Award.

The big questions now remains; what next?

Despite having just swam continuously for five months, the athlete adventurer hasn’t ruled out another giant swim – confessing: “It sounds weird, but I’m still not bored of swimming.”

“The whole thing turned into a community whereby people were able to tell and share stories, so if someone was to turn around and say ‘I ran my first 10k because of the Great British Swim’ – that’s all I could ask for. It wasn’t a swimming lesson, it was an experiment in mental and physical fortitude that we were able to document and help people learn from.

“It never ever felt like I was swimming alone out there, it was never an individual sport - it was a massive team effort. All I can say is thank you for every like and every comment, without you, it would never have been possible.”

Adventurer Bear Grylls said: “I just want to wish Ross so many congratulations. What you’ve done is remarkable, words don’t really do it justice. What grit, courage, commitment, determination and positivity you have shown. So many of us admire you so much. You are a hero and I want to wish you a good recovery time.”

Ross Edgley’s Great British Swim has been nominated for the World Open Water Swimming Performance of the Year Award.