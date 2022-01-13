From pantomime to poetry, there’s lots of live entertainment lined up in South Kesteven to kick off 2022.

The Guildhall Arts Centre and Meres Live auditorium in Grantham, along with Stamford Arts Centre, have launched their new seasons for January, February, and March.

The Programme is packed full of entertainment events for the entire family over the winter months. It highlights the Council's commitment to ensure that everyone who lives, works and visits the district is offered as many opportunities as possible to engage with arts and culture.

Hazel O'Connor (54244959)

Well-known names will be visiting including Paul Jones & Dave Kelly (Grantham, January 29), Jacqui Dankworth (Stamford, February 25), Hazel O'Connor (Grantham, March 9) Kiki Dee (Grantham, March 11) and Marty Wilde (Grantham, March 18).

The Groove SEN Disco offers a popular and fun-filled night for adults with disabilities (16+ years), their families and support workers and is in both Stamford and Grantham on various dates.

National Theatre Live events include Tom Stoppard's masterpiece Leopoldstadt (Stamford, January 27) and Phillip Pullman's La Belle Sauvage (Stamford, February 17) being beamed directly to Stamford Theatre.

Jacqui Dankworth and Charlie Wood. (54244950)

National Theatre Live offers audiences the excitement and spectacle of huge theatre productions without having to leave the district - it's a fantastic way to experience these wonderful shows at a fraction of the cost.

There's also classical music from the Doric String Quartet (Stamford, February 5), the Stamford Chamber Orchestra (Stamford, January 22) and London Serenata (Stamford, March 5).

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC's cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "This really is a special programme of events - there is so much variety and talent on display.

"We are delighted to have so many acts wanting to perform in South Kesteven.

Kiki Carmelo. (54244956)

"That such high-quality performers are so keen to visit our district on their nationwide tours is testament to the hard work of staff at our arts centres who organise and host these shows while ensuring measures are in place to keep people safe in line with national Covid-19 advice."

The three centres are running at full capacity with no reduced seating, however Covid-19 protocols remain in place, including enhanced cleaning, ongoing provision of hand-sanitiser stations, and the use of face-coverings still recommended.

NHS Covid Passes are not required.