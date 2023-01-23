Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Wheelie bins severely damaged in Grantham fire

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:14, 23 January 2023
 | Updated: 09:15, 23 January 2023

A fire resulted in two wheelies bins and surrounding contents being severely damaged.

The Grantham fire crew were called to the blaze on Alexandra Road at 5.43pm yesterday (Sunday).

The fire resulted in severe fire damage to two wheelie bins and its contents, three flower pots and two PVC windows.

Fire and rescue (61983039)
Fire and rescue (61983039)

There was also heat damage to the window frame, plastic storage area and garden future of the neighbouring property.

Fire Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE