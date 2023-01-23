A fire resulted in two wheelies bins and surrounding contents being severely damaged.

The Grantham fire crew were called to the blaze on Alexandra Road at 5.43pm yesterday (Sunday).

The fire resulted in severe fire damage to two wheelie bins and its contents, three flower pots and two PVC windows.

Fire and rescue (61983039)

There was also heat damage to the window frame, plastic storage area and garden future of the neighbouring property.