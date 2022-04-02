Column by Councillor Martin Hill leader of Lincolnshire County Council:

At the county council, as with many of you, our everyday issues have been overshadowed by the horrifying news coming from the Ukraine each day.

Anyone who watches the news on TV, listens to radio broadcasts or reads other media outlets will have seen the multiple humanitarian tragedies, following the invasion by Russian forces.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (55260989)

Almost four million people have now crossed the border out of Ukraine to safety having been forced out of their homes.

In Lincolnshire, there are currently nearly 200 potential hosts through the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship scheme although this number will continually fluctuate as more visa applications come on board and some are denied.

There are also arrivals that we won’t know about who will have come here to be with family members. Potential hosts are spread across the county, reasonably evenly across all district areas.

It is understood that this war has triggered Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II, and the speed and breadth of refugees fleeing to countries including Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia — as well as Russia — is unprecedented in recent times.

Poland alone has taken in 2.3 million refugees and Romania nearly 600,000. The United States has vowed to take in 100,000.

This is why we in Lincolnshire have been asking how we can help.

The network of Lincolnshire councils, police, public bodies and charitable and community organisations are working together to prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

While we await more detail on how the resettlement scheme will be applied, this hasn’t stopped joint working to develop plans and put in place effective partnership arrangements to oversee the local response.

The initial focus is on providing links to local services, developing local donations and appropriate property and safeguarding checks.

If you have already registered with www.HomesforUkraine.campaign.gov.uk look out for updates.

You can find more information at https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/ukraine

While waiting on refugee arrivals, the Wellbeing Lincs service is ready to offer advice and signpost to services, while a community fund is in place dedicated to helping those arriving in Lincolnshire to meet specific costs and needs.

The first of its kind in the country, the Lincolnshire Community Foundation at www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/LincolnshireCF-Ukraine offers a mechanism for everyone to contribute to the Lincolnshire Welcome.

Every penny received will go towards helping people who come to Lincolnshire for resettlement, helping the new arrivals to access transport, broadband and digital resources, access to leisure facilities, vouchers for toys, etc.

The Wellbeing Lincs service can be accessed by Ukrainian arrivals or their host families to provide the advice and support they need, as well as statutory services such as healthcare, education, benefits and council services.

Initial contact by email is preferred to: Ukraine.Wellbeing@e-lindsey.gov.uk or call on 01507 613044 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Thursday; 10am to 4.30 pm Fridays.