When and where you can see the Queen's Jubilee Flypast over Lincolnshire

Parts of Lincolnshire will be able to catch a glimpse of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast - with rehearsals later this month.

A large formation of military aircraft will form the flypast on June 2 over Buckingham Palace.

Rehearsals will be held between May 24 and 27, with May 24 the most likely date depending on the weather.

The rehearsals will start in the vicinity of The Wash, The North Sea, Suffolk and Southend before following a route via RAF Marham, Norfolk and RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire.

The aircraft are expected to fly over Lincolnshire between 12.30pm and 1.20pm.

The actual flypast on June 2 will start at The Wash, Southwold and Southend before following a route via Swaffham, Thetford and Colchester towards London to overfly Buckingham Palace.