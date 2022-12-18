'When is too cold to walk the dog?' is the focus of this month's column from Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? She writes:

Over the last week we have seen the temperatures plummet and for some dogs (and humans) it has been time to break out the thermals, woollen jumpers and big puffy jackets.

For others it is as though nothing has changed and they carry on as normal.

Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? (57543763)

When determining if it is too cold to venture outside there are a couple of things to consider:

1. Your dog’s size – small and medium dogs will start to suffer if the temperature outside drops below -7C.

2. Duration – if it’s a quick walk around the block then wrap them and you up warm and head off outside.

A Senior 10 year old Golden Retriever with snow and gray hair on her face, looking at the camera with her green ball lying outside in the snow. This dog is wearing a blue coat, also known as a blanket, with green trim that helps protect her while she is outside in the snow. "Dutchess"Credit: istock/cmannphoto (61270457)

If you are thinking about heading for the hills, then make sure you and they have the right clothing and – something you may not have considered previously – pack a dog stretcher, just in case your dog gets injured.

If there is snow and frost on the ground then check your dogs paws to ensure there are no snow/ice balls forming. If they do form then, heat the paws slowly to allow the ice to melt away without causing damage to the paws.

It is important if you have a dog that loves water to note that they shouldn’t be swimming in unheated water when the temperature is below 7C (yes, this one is a positive figure). If they do get wet then take time to warm them up gradually, dry them off, bring them in to a warm space, wrap them in a warm towel or blanket. Keep an eye on them as they warm up to make sure they are moving in the right direction.

If in doubt call your vets for more advice.

If you have a dog walker or carer popping in to check on your dog while you are out at work make sure they know where the thermostat is and have a contact number for you in case there is a problem with the heating.

Don’t be scared of the cold weather, just play it safe and enjoy!