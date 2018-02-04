Where is Grantham WW1 war memorial?

An avid amateur historian is appealing for help to track down one of Grantham’s last known war memorials to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Charles Anderson, 86, from Scunthorpe, has dedicated the last 18 years to locating all of the war memorials in Lincolnshire.

Belton Park memorial. Photo: Maurice Felton

Charles said: “Having gone as far as I could with my family tree, I started surveying War Memorials in North Lincolnshire for the Lincolnshire Family History Society and UK National Index of War memorials. I took on the position of area coordinator for Lincolnshire two years later.”

Charles now posts details of all findings, including family stories, photos and research on the Lincolnshire Remembers website, as part of the county council-led Lincolnshire Remembrance project.

The searchable database and interactive map contains detailed information of every casualty and memorial across the area.

Thanks to Charles and a team of six other surveyors dotted across the county, it currently contains over 2,000 memorials, many of which have been hidden away inside church’s and public buildings.

St Wulfram's Church. Photo: Michael Peck

Charles added: “Each memorial is unique. It represents that community’s chosen method of remembrance whether it be a cenotaph, plaque or more utilitarian example, such as a bus shelter or hospital. The names of those recorded on a memorial may only be remembered on that monument, making it important to preserve it to commemorate that individual’s sacrifice.”

His searches often bring Charles to Grantham.

He said: “I know that a roll of honour was unveiled and dedicated in February 1920, in the Liberal Club on London Road, Grantham, as reported in the Grantham Journal dated February 7, 1920. I understand that the club was closed some time ago but I would still like to know if the roll is still in existence somewhere or whether anyone has any recollection of its fate. It is the last one that I am aware of in Grantham but there may well be others that have yet to be discovered.”

With possibly more still to find, the former Royal Navy seaman has no plans to stop any time soon. He added: “It keeps me occupied and out of mischief.”