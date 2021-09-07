Keep your eyes to the skies today and you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows.

The squadron is due to fly from its base at RAF Scampton to Jersey this afternoon (Tuesday, September 7)

Setting off at 2.06pm, the crowd-pleasing planes are due to fly over Folkingham at 2.12pm.

Red Arrows

The trip to Jersey is in preparation for an appearance at the Jersey International Air Display and Guernsey Air Display on Thursday (September 9)

If you spot the Red Arrows, e-mail your photos to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk