Plenty of events to celebrate bonfire night are happening in the Grantham area this weekend.

It’s that time of year again, when bonfires will be lit and fireworks will be set off to mark the anniversary of a failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament back in 1605.

One such event is Grantham’s biggest bonfire night and firework display, set to return after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic and poor weather.

Held on Belton Lane, Great Gonerby on Saturday November 6, the event is open from 5.30pm. The bonfire will begin from 7.00pm, with the fireworks display taking place at 7.30pm.

Entry costs £5.00 and can be paid on the door, with children under seven entering for free. All proceeds raised from the event are distributed to different local charities by Lincolnshire Fire Aid.

Woodland Waters at Ancaster will also be holding an event on Saturday evening form 5.30pm. Tickets cost £5 per adult and £3 per child, with visitors asked to pay on the gate. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, followed by fireworks at 7.00pm.

Colsterworth Social Club will host a bonfire and fireworks display from 7.30pm on Saturday, with entry costing £1 per person. Also on offer will be karaoke, a disco and a barbecue.

The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club have organised a bonfire night event in Bottesford on Saturday. Held in the paddock of Mr William Roberts in Devon Lane, gates open from 6.15pm, with the fireworks commencing at 7.00pm.

Visitors can only enter via Rectory Lane, with pets, alcohol and personal fireworks (including sparklers) prohibited. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for unaccompanied children and £2 for children with an adult. Under sevens get in for free. from 6.30pm, with scary costumes encouraged.

Skydive Langar Café will be doing food and the bar will be stocked. There is no entry charge, but the event is BYOF (bring your own fireworks), and organisers have asked for visitors to give in any fireworks before 3.00pm so they can be set up.

Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard will be hosting a bonfire night event with fireworks on Friday, but tickets have sold out.

If you are hosting a bonfire event this weekend that wasn't mentioned, get in touch at: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk