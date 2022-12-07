A popular sleigh tour by town firefighters is returning this Christmas.

Firefighters from Grantham Station will be accompanying Santa Claus again this year as his sleigh travels throughout the town collecting for The Firefighters Charity.

Santa is starting at Welby Street on Saturday, where donations will be taken by the serving crew and a tombola will be available.

Firefighters at Grantham Fire Station prepare the sleigh for Santa to climb aboard for the 2021 tour of town. (53556963)

Next week, Santa is scheduled to visit a different area each day from Monday to Friday between 6pm and 8pm.

Starting at Gonerby Hill Foot on Monday, December 12, Santa will then visit the Earlesfield Estate on the following day, before visiting the Barrowby Gate area on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he will be in the Princess Drive area and will finish along Springfield Road, Walton Gardens and Denton Avenue next Friday.