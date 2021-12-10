Santa and his sleigh will be soon be visiting the area to collect donations for a good cause.

Donations will be collected for The Firefighters Charity, who offer specialist lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.

From 10am on Saturday, December 11, Santa will be on Welby Street followed by Gonerby Hill Foot on Monday, December 13, between 5:30pm and 8pm.

Firefighters at Grantham Fire Station prepare the sleigh for Santa to climb aboard starting this coming Saturday at Welby Street (53556963)

Santa will then be on Princess Drive and the Uplands Drive area on Tuesday, December 14 between 5:30pm until 8pm followed by Barrowby Gate on Wednesday, December 15, between 5:30pm until 8pm.

For the visits Santa and his sleigh will then be making a stop at the Earlesfield Estate on Thursday, December 16 and the Springfield Road and Denton Avenue area on Friday, December 17, between 5:30pm and 8pm.