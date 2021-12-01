The Grantham Lions are set to spread festive joy with the return of their Santa sleigh.

During the lead up to Christmas, the club's sleigh will be making stops at 6pm in different areas to raise money for local causes.

The club's Christmas Sleigh Tour will begin on Monday, December 6 on Winchester Road.

A previous Grantham Lions Santa Sleigh (53408845)

On Tuesday 7th the sleigh will be at Kenilworth Road/Harrowby Lane, followed by the Dysart Road and High Meadow area on Wednesday 8th.

Stops will be made on St Andrews on both Thursday 9th and Friday 10th, followed by Asda on Saturday 11th.

The second week will start with a stop at Barrowby on Monday 13th, then the Somerby Hill area on Tuesday 14th, followed by Manthorpe Estate on both Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th.

The sleigh will also be stopping at Alma Park Road and The Avenues on Monday 20th, before the final stop at Gonerby on Tuesday 21st.

There is also a potential sleigh on Friday 17th, with a date to be confirmed.