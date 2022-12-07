A by-election is set to take place in a district council ward.

Residents who have registered and are eligible to vote in the by-election for Toller Ward will have now received a polling card via the post.

On the card, voters will be able to find details of their local polling station.

Older man voting at elections, hand putting ballot paper in ballot box. (46213525)

On polling day (Thursday December 15), voters can only cast their vote at the polling station they are registered with so it’s important to check first. However, voters do not need to take their card with them in order to vote.

Polling stations within Toller Ward are:

Billingborough Village Hall, Chapel Street, Billingborough, NG34 0QH

Folkingham Village Hall, Market Place, Folkingham, NG34 0SE

Horbling Meeting Room, Spring Lane, Horbling, NG34 0PF

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm. Counting will begin after the polls close, and results will be posted shortly after completion of the count.

Voters that have registered for a postal vote must ensure they return their postal vote as soon as possible to avoid delays caused by ongoing postal strikes.

It must be received by the Returning Officer by 10pm on polling day to be counted.

Further information on the by-election can be found via the SKDC website: https://bit.ly/3F66S8z

Postal voters can also deliver their completed postal vote by hand to one of the polling stations on polling day.