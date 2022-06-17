More than 1,000 flag-waving schoolchildren are expected to line the route of the Queen’s Commonwealth Baton Relay route through Grantham on July 11.

Relay leg organiser South Kesteven District Council is now urging the public and town businesses to join them and cheer on the 12 batonbearers taking part, including three local runners.

The relay will take around half an hour to complete its 2.2 kilometre route, starting and finishing at the Visitor Centre in Wyndham Park.

A map of the baton route. Credit: SKDC (57390624)

Road closures will be in operation on Redcross Street, Castlegate and Avenue Road, with the relay finishing along the Riverside Walk. Residents and businesses along affected roads will receive letters confirming traffic arrangements.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay team is expected to arrive in Grantham soon after 10am, with the relay scheduled to start around 10.30am.

The Grantham relay leg is part of the baton’s 294-day long journey across the Commonwealth, which began on October 7, 2021, visiting all 72 nations before its arrival in Birmingham for the start of the Commonwealth Games on July 28.

The three local runners carrying the baton in Grantham are cycling campaigner Roy Redman, cancer survivor and campaigner Rachael Bradley and charity fund-raiser Hannah San Jose.

All three have inspiring stories to tell, are making a positive contribution to their community and are among 2,022 batonbearers in total, including school children, athletes, high profile sporting personalities and celebrities.

Any questions on the relay and road closures can be directed to pr@southkesteven.gov.uk