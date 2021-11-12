The newly-launched Good Beer Guide from CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) names 12 pubs in the Grantham area.

Establishments in Grantham, Castle Bytham and Ropsley are included in the 2022 edition of the beer drinkers' bible, which is now available.

Across the whole of Lincolnshire, there are 106 pubs listed, seven of which are new entries. There are also 26 breweries listed, one of which is new.

Nobody Inn, image via Google Streetview (37219576)

Earlier this month, the Grantham branch of CAMRA hosted an annual beer festival at St Wulfram's Church, which saw record numbers attend.

The pubs in our area are:

The White Swan, Main Street, Barrowby

The Castle Inn, High Street, Castle Bytham

The Fox & Hounds, 6 High Street, Castle Bytham

The Five Bells, 95 Main Street, Claypole

Chequers, 25 Market Place, Grantham

Grantham Railway Club, Huntingtower Road, Grantham

Nobody Inn, 9 North Street, Grantham

The Plough Inn, 4 Spring Lane, Horbling

Thorold, Main Street, Marston

The Green Man, 24 High Street, Ropsley

Three Kings Inn, Saltersway, Threekingham

The Dirty Duck, Woolsthorpe Wharf, Woolsthorpe By Belvoir

The guide also highlights the following real ale breweries:

Brewsters, Grantham

Newby Wyke, Grantham

Zest Barkston, Heath

There are 394 East Midlands pub listings this year - but a negative net change in breweries with the pandemic taking its toll on the industry.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as over 500 new pub entries.

"This is great to see, especially coupled with the news from the Government’s latest Budget, including the announcement of a new, lower rate of duty for draught beer and cider.

“However, the industry is still vulnerable in the aftermath of COVID-19 lockdowns. Breweries still face issues around costs of goods, lack of business rate relief and silence from the Government on Small Brewers’ Relief reform. We are calling on the Government to make sure the new draught duty rate applies to containers 20L and up so that all our small and independent brewers can benefit.”

To purchase the book, visit the CAMRA shop.