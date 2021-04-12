Which pubs in the Grantham area are opening from today?

The Grantham branch of CAMRA has drawn up a list of local pubs which are opening from today following the easing of lockdown restrictions by the government.

Pubs are among businesses including non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and beauty salons which can open from today.

But pubs can only serve in outdoor areas which means that many are still unable to open.

The outdoor area at The Tollemache Inn which is being prepared for reopening on April 12. (45937854)

Grantham CAMRA branch chairman Robert Hamnett-Day said: "For the last year they have been treated unfairly by the government with restrictions placed without evidence. Many of these pubs and clubs have spent a lot of time and money to become Covid-19 safe environments - infinitely safer than shopping in the local crowded supermarkets - and need our support.

"I urge you all, if you feel safe to do so, please, go out to your local, have a drink or two outside, support them, use them, or lose them forever!"

The pubs in the Grantham area which are opening from today are listed below. This may change and the latest updates are available at grantham.camra.org.uk

Angel Inn, South Witham (Open from noon seven days a week)

Black Dog, Grantham (Pre-booking 9.30am - 10pm, walk-ins also welcome).

Blue Cow (Bar from noon, kitchen from 5.30pm).

Blue Pig (Grantham).

Brownlow Arms (Drinks only, pre-booking required).

Castle Inn (Castle Bytham) will be opening alongside its now well established farm shop.

Cross Swords (Skillington) Open on the 12th, Monday evening 5pm-8pm, then Friday, Saturday, Sunday, midday to closing, including Bank Holidays.

Crown and Anchor (Welby) Drinks and food, pre-booking for the four covered tables, all others first come basis.

Dirty Duck (Woolsthorpe) Food and drink available, no prebooking required, first come, first served.

Fighting Cocks (Corby Glenn) Reopening and pre booking required.

Five Bells (Claypole) Reopening, please book.

Fox and Hounds (Castle Bytham) Details to follow on Facebook.

Green Man (Ropsley) Opening seven days a week.

Griffin Inn (Irnham) Open seven days a week.

Hare and Hounds (Fulbeck) Food and Drink booking advisable.

Houblon Arms (Oasby) Opening at weekends only after 12th, weather permitting. Food and drink available. Prebooking prefered

Lord Harrowby (Grantham) Opening 12pm to 8pm (later if custom is there). Pre-booking available with nine walk-in tables also.

New Inn (Folkingham) Open from 5pm on the 12th. Annual beer festival planned for July 24.

Priory (Grantham) Opening with limited menu.

Recruiting Sergeant (Great Gonerby) Reopening for drinks on 12th, no prebooking needed. Food only at weekends to start.

Red Lion (Caythorpe) Reopening at weekends only, food and drink available, prebooking advisable.

Red Lion (Newton) Open seven days, 12 noon to 8pm, booking advised.

Royal Oak (Swayfield) Open from 5pm for the first week.

Royal Queen (Grantham) Open for drinks only from the 12th, Mon 12-9pm, Tues/Wed/Thur 4-8pm, Fri 2-9pm, Sat 12-9pm, Sun12-8pm.

Six Bells (Witham on the Hill) Reopening, food & drink available, prebooking required, will call bookings back on the day as weather dependent.

Stag Inn (Barkston) Opening from 15th of April, Thurs, Fri, Sat 12-8 and Sun 12-6.

The Chequers (Woolsthorpe) Reopening on Monday 12-7 for drinks and dining outside.

The Eden (Grantham) Opening on the 15th for drinks and food, no pre-booking required.

The Reindeer (Long Bennington) Opening Friday April 16. Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays. Bar 12-10pm, food 12-3 each day and 5-8 Fri/Sat.

Tollemache Inn (Grantham) Opening 12th April for food and drink, no booking.

Waggon and Horses (Caythorpe) Opening 12th April. You must reserve a table.

Wheatsheaf (Dry Doddington) Reopening but food only available Wed-Sunday, Prefer pre bookings.

Whistlestop (Grantham railway station) Open on Platform one.

White Lion (Colsterworth) Wed 5-8 Fri & Sat 12-8 Sun 12-6.

Woodys (Ancaster) Open from the 12th daily. Garden area 11am - 9pm with food 12-8pm.