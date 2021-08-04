Harlaxton and Stubton have taken top honours in this year’s South Kesteven District Council Best Kept Village competition.

Thurlby, near Bourne, was judged second in the medium village award, with Fulbeck third. Swinstead took second place in the small village category with Welby third.

Winning villages will receive cheques in appreciation of residents’ work and community spirit, with £400 for the top award, £300 for second and £200 for third, paid to the Parish Council responsible for the village.

Harlaxton

The top two villages will also receive a gold litter bin.

Cabinet member for commercial and operations Dr Peter Moseley (Con) said: “We are extremely lucky to have such beautiful villages across the district and we are delighted to once again recognise the community pride and residents’ work that keeps them looking so special.

“Our judging not only lets us reward that community pride but allows us to monitor areas which need attention from our council teams.”

Stubton

The two categories in the competition are judged on medium villages with 501 to 5,000 residents and small villages with populations between 100 and 500 residents.

About 100 villages and hamlets across the district were assessed during July, helped by the Lincolnshire Gardens Trust to look at village facilities across a range of criteria, including village halls, paths and street scene, front gardens and evidence of community pride and ownership.

Winners are expected to receive their gold bins and certificates in October.

Fulbeck

Swinstead

Thurlby