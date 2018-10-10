A town centre interior design shop is moving up Westgate to larger premises.

The White Robin at 28 Westgate will relocate to 8-9 Westgate in the former Simmonds Music Store to create the White Robin Emporium.

Both Bex Bullock and Rachel Berry, who have been in partnership at the Grantham shop for three years, say they are excited about the move set for Saturday, October 20.

Rachel said: “We have wanted bigger premises for a long time. It was a matter of finding the right space.”

The larger premises will allow the White Robin Emporium to sell a larger range of paints, including wall paints.

There will also be vintage and antique concessions where antique dealers will run their own little departments.

This is in addition to its best-selling range of ‘I’m terribly Posh, I’m from Grantham’ range of items.

Rachel continued: “We have found quite a few and we will also be showcasing the work of local artisans, painters, felters, jewellery makers, pencil drawers, soapmakers and hopefully candles and wax melts.”

Another reason for the move is the larger emporium will have workshop space.

Rachel said: “We will offer chalk paint workshops, and we will also offer courses in botanical water colours, needlefelts, pencil drawings, enamel jewelry, hopefully bushcrafts, crochet and possibly willowcrafts.

“There’s quite a mixture of a lot of things and hopefully more in the pipeline. We are still getting people signed up.”

Bex added: “Hopefully, we will also get a self-employed cafe as well. We still have a nice space planned for that. We are still searching.”

The pair, who live in Colsterworth, say their business is quite unique and matches the latest trends.

Rachel explained: “The shopping market is changing now. People want experiences now. As well as shopping, people want entertainment.”

Indeed, this is confirmed by It’s a Vintage World, which has moved from Wharf Road to nearby 16 Westgate.

As well as offering vintage-style dresses, reloved furniture and local handmade gifts, it offers classes in sewing and other crafts in an upstairs hub.