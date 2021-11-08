The members of a council who attended its recent equality and diversity training have been named.

After a racist remark was made by Coun Ian Stokes during a public meeting of South Kesteven District Council, the Grantham Journal made a freedom of information request to discover which councillors went on the training course laid on for them in June.

Only 15 out of 56 councillors attended the training. It is understood all councillors had said they were in favour of having the training.

Coun Ian Stokes was chairing a committee meeting of South Kesteven District Council. Image: SKDC / YouTube

Those on the course did not include Coun Stokes, who used a racist expression while chairing a governance and audit committee meeting on October 20. He apologised shortly afterwards and was suspended from the Conservative Group.

Also absent from the training was leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cook, and the leader of the Labour Group, Charmaine Morgan.

Asked why he did not attend, Coun Cook (Con - Casewick) said: "I strongly support that every councillor should attend equality and diversity training as it is extremely worthwhile for undertaking the role of being an elected member, I personally look forward to attending the next session when organised by the council and encourage every member who hasn’t attended to take part.

Coun Kelham Cooke

"Unfortunately, when the training was scheduled for June 7, I was away on leave at the time.

"However, I have attended equality and diversity training through the Local Government Association on the Leader’s Programme which I have recently undertaken, and I will be attending the next planned session at South Kesteven District Council.”

Coun Morgan has not yet responded to a request for a reason why she did not attend.

Meanwhile, Stamford's mayor, Gloria Johnson and Coun Ashley Baxter were among those who did accept the training when it was offered. They were both on the committee at which Coun Stokes made the racist comment.

Coun Charmaine Morgan

The following is a full list of councillors who attended the diversity training: