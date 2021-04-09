Five candidates are fighting for the position of Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), which goes to the public vote on May 6.

The PCC oversees the strategy and finances of the police force, and hires and fires chief constables, who are responsible for the daily policing operations.

Conservative Marc Jones was the second elected PCC of Lincolnshire, having held the position since May 2016. This time his role is being challenged by Labour, Lincolnshire Independents, Liberal Democrats and Reform Party candidates.

Lincolnshire Police

People will be able to vote at polling stations while casting a vote in the county council election.

Here are the candidates’ main priorities:

Marc Jones (Conservative)

Marc Jones (Con) (46008645)

Says he has taken Lincolnshire Police from the “brink of bankruptcy” to a financially stable service for Lincolnshire with record police officer recruitment, major investments in technology to keep the force one step ahead of criminals and keep communities safer

Has targeted funding to tackle repeat offending

Championed a number of national initiatives including rolling out the county’s first ever mandatory alcohol tagging programme through Lincolnshires’ courts

Pushed for tougher action against emerging drugs such as Spice and Mamba

Is leading on changes to the law to further protect victims of crime

Rosanne Kirk (Labour)

Rosanne Kirk (Lab) (46008642)

Wants to “Make Westminster Pay” for lack of funding for Lincolnshire Police

Keep taxes low for Lincolnshire

Says she will take a pay cut of £25,000, a total of £100,000 over the four year term and put that money into frontline policing

Remove the post of the unelected deputy PCC (currently Stuart Tweedale), investing the £72,000 saved into dealing with rural crime complaints

Promises to fight for and listen to all of Lincolnshire, particularly the forgotten about villages and rural communities that don’t feel they get justice anymore

David Williams (Lincolnshire Independents)

David Williams (Lincs Inds) (46008653)

Make communities safer through increased visibility and accessibility of the police

Target anti-social behaviour and drug abuse building on the strong sense of community spirit to provide tailored solutions to local problems

Improve road safety through investment in resources, technology and a programme of road user education and behaviour

Target rural crime, delivering a flexible and adaptable response as well as strong deterrence measures

Tackle violent crime and domestic abuse by addressing the root causes so that no one need fear for their safety in the presence of others

Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrats)

Ross Pepper (Lib Dem) (46008661)

Ross has said he will fight for fair funding from the government for Lincolnshire Police to meet the country’s particular needs.

A key aim, he said, is crime prevention, arguing that cutting crime and breaking the cycle, before it happens is the best use of resources to cut offending rates.

He believes there is a need to be tough on serious and violent but also provide quality support and respect for victims, especially in incidents of sexual assaults.

Ross said he will work with the public, local stakeholders, and the police to create a priority plan that puts an emphasis on community policing.

He has committed to pledge £25,000 a year of his salary if elected to charities that will help crime prevention in the county.

Peter Escreet (Reform Party)

Peter Escreet (Reform) (46008665)

The Reform Party has been contacted for a summary of Peter’s top five key priorities, which will be added once received.

The party wants to get rid of “unelected cronyism of the House of Lords, the outdated civil service, the bloated BBC”.