A council has launched its own awards to celebrate the work of community champions.

The SK Community Awards for the South Kesteven area are designed to shine a light on the people and organisations who go above and beyond to help others.

The 10 categories celebrate youth initiative, helping the environment, business contributions, supporting culture, boosting wellbeing, and neighbourliness.

Coun Annie Mason (47820907)

There are also Volunteer of the Year and Community Group of the Year awards, judged from category winners, and a special ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ Award will be given. This is dedicated to council officer Neil Smith who died at the age of 40, and which reflects his actions in using CPR to save the life of his 11-month-old son Tommy following a cardiac arrest.

Coun Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: “The last year has shown how many people and organisations spend their time tirelessly helping others and rallying together to make a real difference in their communities.

“Our awards will celebrate the wonderful work of those community champions and all the many unsung heroes in our district. I urge everyone to nominate that group or individual in their community who they feel deserves recognition for the difference that they make.”

The awards, to run every year, are being launched during national Volunteers’ Week (June 1 to 7), building on the council’s initiative with its community hub, which was opened when the district first went into lockdown.

The hub established a network of charities, organisations and volunteer groups providing support during the pandemic.

Last year many received ‘Local Hero’ certificates to recognise their efforts and now the council plans to take that recognition to another level in a celebration of people’s support for others.

A person or organisation can be nominated for more than one award with nominations closing on July 18. The winners will be announced in September.

All nominees will be recognised with a certificate commending their efforts, and the winners will receive a commemorative award.

The awards are:

The Neil Smith ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ Award: recognising exceptional actions

Lifetime Community Champion Award: for a life given to public service

Helping Hand Award: recognising individuals’ actions in their community

Community Cultural Action Award: for enthusing and encouraging others in their creativity

Cleaner and Greener Award: demonstrating pride in local appearance and cleanliness

Community Wellbeing Champion Award: for helping mental and physical fitness

Business in the Community Award celebrating business community contributions

Inspirational Young Person Award: recognising contributions from under 25s

To make your nomination online go to: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SKcommunityawards

Anyone who would like a paper copy of the nomination form should contact skcommunityhub@southkesteven.gov.uk or call 01476 406161.

Nominations should be posted to: SK Community Awards, South Kesteven District Council, St Peters Hill, Grantham NG31 6QZ.