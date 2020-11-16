Whole year group at Grantham school told to stay at home after positive case of Covid-19 confirmed

Year 11 students at a Grantham school have been told to self-isolate after a student tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

By Friday, 37 students in Year 11 at King's School were already self-isolating, but it has been decided to keep the whole year at home following the latest confirmed case.

Head master Simon Pickett told the Journal that the students have been told to self-isolate for 14 days from the last possible contact. All their lessons will be through remote learning from today (Monday).

King's School, Grantham. (43136895)

Last week, the parent of a child in Year 11 contacted the Journal to say his son had been in close contact with another pupil who had tested positive for coronavirus. The parent said he was concerned because his son had not been asked to self-isolate.

Mr Pickett said any parent who believes their son has been in close contact with someone who is tested positive had the option of keeping them at home. He said that pupils could work from home using Microsoft teams for online learning.

Mr Pickett added: "I am equally aware there will be asymptomatic students and that makes our job difficult to identify everybody who may have Covid-19.

"However, we are working to do our best to minimise these issues in this difficult time."

Mr Pickett said all possible precautions were being taken. He said that classrooms were properly ventilated and were set up in rows so that all students faced the same way. Students must wear face coverings in communal areas and there are sanitising stations in classrooms and at school entrances. Dining times are staggered.

The school has been deep cleaned and additional cleaners are in school all day.