Why are people so rude and thoughtless to those with disabilities?

I was in Home Bargains on June 25 at 10.50am.

I am partially sighted and carry a white walking stick and yellow lanyard round my neck to indicate I can’t see very well at all.

I was a passenger in a car accident a few years ago that left me with some brain damage too.

A man was in front of me and as I was trying to make room in the queue he thought I was trying to get in front of him and started hurling abuse at me, which made me very upset.

I tried to explain to him that I couldn’t see and I apologised but he just stood there and hurled abuse in front of the whole shop full of people.

It’s very frightening when you can’t see very well and to have people shout abuse at you like this is rude, thoughtless and hurtful.

I hope he doesn’t lose his sight and end up feeling afraid to go out because of bullies like him.

Name supplied