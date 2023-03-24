A nursery owner is "seriously concerned" about the future of early years care as the Government is set to extend its free childcare policy.

Mel Hart, 49, has owned Albion House Nursery in Grantham for 17 years and took over The Old School Nursery in Honington one year ago.

As part of the latest budget announcement, the Government plans to extend free childcare for working parents, so that by 2025 all eligible households in England with children under five will be entitled to 30 hours a week of free childcare following the end of the mother's maternity leave.

Mel Hart outside The Old School Nursery in Honington. (63181586)

Mel said: "We as a sector are up-in-arms and seriously concerned about the future of early years care.

"We are already drastically underfunded for every child who accesses 'free' childcare. This varies, but on average we are underfunded by £2.50 per child per hour.

"A child who attends for 30 hours is costing the setting £75 a week, times this by 20 children attending (and most nurseries will have more than this) and nurseries are losing over £1,500 a week!

"So, it is not free, and the childcare sector has wanted this wording to be changed for many years. I, along with many other nurseries, charge a higher rate for the non-funded children, so that we can balance out the costs and keep our settings open.

"This isn't exactly fair on the parents of younger children; however, we really don't have any choice."

Mel explained that if all children in the nursery are funded, there would be no way to meet the shortfall, as the rules of accepting the funding do not allow nurseries to charge top-ups or a consumable charge.

She continued: "In both of my nurseries I employ qualified staff including graduates. I feel this is really important for the development of the children.

"The first five years of a child's life is when they learn the most. Quality nurseries are setting up these children for the best possible start and these are our next generation of workers.

"Why then are we not recognised as being important? Why are we seen as babysitters? Why are my staff only able to earn minimum wage as this is all I can afford to pay them?

"We work long hours, caring and educating the most precious beings and getting them ready for their future, yet none of this is recognised.

"We are also private businesses, but the Government dictates how much we are getting paid! I cannot think of any other sector who is treated like this."

Mel explained that the nurseries' outgoings, including wages, pensions, rent, utilities, insurance, training, Ofsted registration, as well as food and consumables, were all increasing,

She said: "There is a really simple solution to all of this. The Government payments need to be described as funding. The nurseries must then be allowed to charge the difference between what we receive from the government and our hourly rate. Parents receive a greatly reduced nursery bill, and the settings continue to run as viable businesses.

"Over 5,000 nurseries have closed over the last year, as they have not been sustainable. This sounds unbelievable and is shocking. I worry that those who are struggling so much financially will now also ‘jump ship’ before they go bust, as things are only going to get worse, if this plan goes through.

"Those who stick it out will see what happens, but if more and more nurseries close, where are the children who need looking after while the parents work, going to go?

"The majority of early years workers do their job as they are passionate about children and their future. A well known saying in our sector is ‘I don’t do it for the money’.

"However, we do need to earn a living. And we should be recognised as what we are, early years educators, not child carers. We do so much more than play!"