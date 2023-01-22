John Morgan, of Harrowby Road, Grantham, writes:

So, our MP thinks that “the future of Grantham’s rail connections is bright” (Journal 13 January 2023).

Well, it ought to be, as Grantham is on the East Coast Main Line. Extra money to do up Grantham station sounds nice, although he does not say whether or not the jobs in the ticket office will stay.

What a pity he has to spoil it all in the last two paragraphs, doing his Conservative Party political bit, by attacking the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

He claims they are making “unreasonable pay demands”. But why should it be unreasonable to oppose having your pay cut?

The real question is: How come so many working people are getting pay cuts (or “rises” that are below inflation), while asset prices are going up faster than inflation? Or, to put it another way, why is wealth is being transferred away from the people who do the work, and towards a small number of people who are already extremely rich?

Presumably, it is happening because the people running our country (including our MP) want it to happen that way. But it does not have to be this way.