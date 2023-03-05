Holidaying in Eastern Europe is the topic of choice for our travel columnist Lynne Page, a Grantham-based travel consultant with The Holiday Village. She writes:

If you are after an affordable beach holiday then Eastern Europe could be the answer.

Bulgaria boasts a 235-mile coast line along the Black Sea, with the most popular resorts being Sunny beach and Sozopol.

One of the coast’s most attractive beaches is tucked into Bolata Bay, with stunning turquoise sea and sandstone cliffs.

Further along the coastline is the mile-long Kaliakra Cape, with an array of rich birdlife and the ruins of an 8th century citadel.

Further north, past the port of Varna and towards the Romanian border, the coast is much quieter.

The town of Kavarna is laid-back with a long town beach and a large nature reserve close by.

Chriakman is up the cliff and there are beautiful views of the cliffs and the ruins of the Byzantine Bison Fortress.

The best times to visit are May and June or September and October or if you prefer some snow then Bulgaria also has some great budget ski resorts in its snow-capped mountains.

Be warned though, in Bulgaria shaking your head means ‘yes’ and nodding your head means ‘no’!

An alternative to Bulgaria is Albania, with more than two hundred and sixty-five miles of coast.

From Vlore to Sarande is known as the Albanian Riviera.

The country’s best beaches are in the North in Dhermu and Drymade.

Ksamil is also worth a visit. It is south of Sarande and faces the Greek island of Corfu.

There are several beaches and the islands of Butrint national park is where you will find archaeological sites, lakes and marshes.

The best time to visit is between the months of April and October.

You could eat roast lamb in the mountains or freshly caught fish along the coast. Byrek is the Albanian fast food, consisting of layered pastry filled with cheese, potato or minced meat.

I like having an insight in to countries I hadn’t thought of going to, I hope you do, too.