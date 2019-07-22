Why we should all appreciate Grantham

An uplifting poem dropped on to the Grantham Journal's doormat last week.

Former Grantham College student Colette Neenan now works in Oxford Street in London.

She was thinking about Grantham and decided to pen a poem.

Here's Colette's poem, all about Grantham and some of what makes it a great town.

Well, Grantham Town FC may not be the best, but sometimes it’s beaten some of the rest!

Westgate is bustling with new little shops, full of vintage and style.

So if you shop till you drop, and need to stop for a while, there’s cafes and teashops to make you smile.

We’ve a new outdoor gym in the park, to get some fitness in and have a lark.

Or rent a bike and cycle or hike, along the riverside, canal and the like.

When you’re ready for tea, there’s good old fish and chips to make you lick your lips,

And for those who want a grander takeaway, there’s good food cooked in different ways.

There’s Chinese, Indian, Thai, Nepalese,

Italian, Greek, Turkish and Japanese.

You can still buy a two-bed terrace for 80 grand, and still have change left in your hand.

And if your kids aren’t fools, they could go to grammar schools,

Good enough for scientists, Members of Parliament, and learn to break all the rules.

And for those who want fast food. there’s McDonald’s – that’ll do.

And I don’t mean to be rude, but for those who want ‘more than food’, there’s an M&S foodhall, too.

For fun we’ve got bingo and bowling, and a theatre too,

And a multi-screen cinema’s being built near you.

We’ve our own great newspaper, the Grantham Journal, who I hope will print this in their editorial,

To celebrate all the things that make Grantham good, so we all appreciate it the way we should.