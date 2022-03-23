A women's institute raised over £800 for an emergency care charity.

The Gonerby Hill Foot Women's Institute presented a cheque of £810 to representatives of the emergency response charity, LIVES.

As part of the fundraising activities, the group hosted a craft and tombola stall in the Isaac Newton Centre.

As well as this, an auction and raffle were held, and soft toys were sold.

All members of Gonerby Hill Foot took part by donating items for the tombola or making craft items through the knit and natter group.

The total amount, presented to Doctor Steel and her husband, on behalf of LIVES, was £810.