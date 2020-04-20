A widow says she is disgusted after a valued ornament was stolen from her husband's grave.

Robertta Featherstone visited the grave of her husband Ray this morning (Monday), the first day since the cemetery was reopened after entry was restricted because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The ornament is of a boy and girl on a bench and was placed there on March 18 to mark what would have been Ray's 73rd birthday. Mr Featherstone had said he liked the ornament before he died five months ago.