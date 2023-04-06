A Grantham widow will be running the London marathon in memory of her husband who tragically died in 2013.

Elita Cozens, 54, will be running the TCS London Marathon on Sunday, April 23, to raise money for British Heart Foundation.

This will be in memory of her husband Simon, who died from a cardiac arrest on Easter weekend in 2013, at the age of just 48.

Elita Cozens will be running the London Marathon on April 23. (63399428)

Elita, who grew up in Belize in Central America, said: "It’s been 10 years since Simon died and it’s only now I can talk about it without getting too distressed."

Elita and Simon went to visit his parents in Llandbedr, North Wales, when he decided to go for a walk.

But when he didn't come home in the afternoon, the family started to worry.

Simon Cozens (63399400)

Elita added: "I tried to call him, but he wasn’t answering, I thought perhaps he’d lost signal. His dad went out in the car to see if he could spot him, but to no avail.

"When we got that dreaded knock on the door from the police at 5pm, we knew it wasn’t good news."

Officers told the family two walkers had seen Simon collapse and they administered CPR. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save him.

Elita and Simon when they got married. (63399408)

Simon was born with a coarctation of the aorta, a birth defect which makes the aorta more narrower than usual.

At five years old, he had surgery to repair it and then a second surgery to repair a hole in his heart at seven years old.

He didn’t see a cardiologist again until the couple had their daughter, Alexandra, in February 1996.

Simon Cozens (left) and daughter Alexandra. (63399424)

Alexandra, now 27, was born with a small hole in her heart and developed Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome when she was a teenager, which caused her heart to beat abnormally.

She needed surgery to prevent these abnormalities from developing into atrial fibrillation, a condition that creates an irregular heartbeat.

When the couple were taking Alexandra for yearly check-ups, her cardiologist suggested that Simon be looked at too.

Elita will be running the London Marathon in memory of her husband Simon who died in 2013. (63399413)

Elita said: "After he was seen by a consultant, they said they couldn’t believe he was still alive and that he was a walking, living miracle.

"They could see he had narrowing in one of the arteries from the heart to the brain and he’d need two surgeries to correct this."

Simon had surgery in October 2012 and his second was scheduled for May 2013, but he tragically died before this.

Simon Cozens (left) and Elita Cozens (right) (63399397)

As a tribute to Simon, Elita will be running the marathon to raise money for BHF so it can continue its research into heart and circulatory conditions.

Elita is "so passionate" about raising money for the charity.

She said: "While I wish there was more that could have been done for Simon, there’s so much research the BHF is funding that makes a huge difference to people’s lives.

“The level of distress and trauma on myself and Alexandra from Simon’s death is huge, but I would like to see research continue so other families don’t have to experience what we did.

"If I can give just one family that opportunity to have more time with their loved ones, it’s worth it."

Karen McDonnell, senior events manager at BHF, said: "We never fail to be inspired by the incredible stories of our supporters, and Elita is no exception.

“With around 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK, every single step our runners take will help power science to find new cures and treatments to save and improve more lives.

"We’re extremely grateful for Elita’s support and can’t wait to cheer her over the finish line."

To help Elita with her fundraising target, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elita-Cozens.

So far, Elita has raised £1,215.