The wife of a respected Grantham businessman has paid tribute to him after his death from the coronavirus Covid-19 this week.

Paul Bullock, who lived in Allington, died in Lincoln County Hospital on Monday after contracting the virus. He was 73.

His wife, Paula, told the Journal that she and their two sons, Matthew and Nicholas, have been left devastated by Paul's death. He had been in intensive care for 10 days and had been put into an induced coma by doctors.

Paula thanked the medical staff at the hospital, but spoke of how frustrated she was at not being able to see or hug Paul because he was in isolation.

She said: "It's just so heartbreaking. It's terrible and I do not want people to go through what we have been through. We just do not know where it came from, because Paul did not go very far in the week before.

"He had been feeling off colour for about a week and he got cold shivers. A week last Friday he was running a high temperature. They later told me it was 44.7C."

Paula rang 111 and when she eventually managed to get through it was decided an ambulance should be sent for Paul. Paramedics arrived at their home within 15 minutes and Paul was taken to Lincoln.

Paul ran his own business, H2O leisure, with his son Matthew, selling boats and hot tubs. The hot tub business is based at Downtown garden centre at Gonerby Moor.

Paul was also a member of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven and played golf at Belton Woods Golf Club.

He loved sailing and trips to France and Spain, where the family have a property.

Paula also paid tribute to Paul on Facebook and urged people to stay at home. She said: "What I want to get across is please stay at home. Keep safe. Save lives. This could be you and your family and to go through what we are going through, I can tell you it is just so horrible and cruel."

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven paid tribute. It said: "We are all so very sad to hear of the terrible news about our valued club member, Paul. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Paula and all the family at this very difficult time. We shall always remember Paul with affection and as a real gentleman."

