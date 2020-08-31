Home   News   Article

Wife pays tribute to well-respected Grantham bowls player

By Graham Newton
Published: 12:00, 31 August 2020

A wife has paid tribute to a man who took up bowls in his retirement and became a well-respected player and committee member before his death earlier this month.

Margaret Allen says her husband Bruce “never looked back” when he took up lawn bowls, playing for Vacu-Lug where he was club and fixtures secretary for 27 years.

Later, he was Grantham and District assistant secretary and he started to play for Lincolnshire Bowling Association, where he was section secretary for the Grantham/Sleaford area for many years.

