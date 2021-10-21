I was so excited about my stay at Mill Farm as I had never seen a Wigwam before, let alone slept in one, so I wasn't sure what to expect but a night away in the Lincolnshire countryside certainly had my partner convinced.

Millside Wigwams is one of the many Wigwam Holidays locations across the UK, based on Mill Farm in Barkston.

Owner of the farm, Steve Elnor, had to close the Wigwam site due to the pandemic but they are now fully open again and ready to welcome visitors to their beautiful site.

One of the Wigwams at Mill Farm (51873724)

As you can imagine the first thing I wanted to do on arrival was see the Wigwam that we would be staying in.

All of the Wigwams at the farm are named after birds, and we were lucky enough to stay in the Kingfisher Wigwam.

I was surprised at how big the Wigwams actually were inside, as although they look cool they really aren't the biggest of things but you could easily fit a whole family inside.

The inside of the Kingfisher Wigwam (51874235)

Each of the Wigwams have kitchen facilities, including a fridge, microwave and even hobs so you can cook proper meals.

The Wigwams are also installed with bathrooms including a full size shower, so there's no need to worry about a late night dash to the toilets!

After unpacking we decided to have a walk around the area; on one side of the Wigwams there is a field of cows from Mill Farm and on the opposite side a field of pumpkins as part of the farm's pick your own pumpkin weekends throughout October.

So even though I was just a 10 minute drive from Grantham or 25 minute drive from Newark, it felt like I was in the middle of nowhere surrounded by rural countryside.

Mill Farm Wigwam (51874417)

There is also a family games room on site in a big wooden cabin, so we enjoyed a few games of pool and table football whilst the rain clouds passed over.

About a 10 minute walk down the road from the Wigwam site is the village of Barkston, which had a traditional country pub, The Stag, a small shop and petrol station.

It wasn't a largely touristy area, but that just made the Wigwam site feel more like a hidden gem.

The inside of the Kingfisher Wigwam (51874331)

If the weather had been better we would have had a BBQ but instead made use of the kitchen facilities for dinner and popped on the television whilst more rain passed over.

Later on my partner lit the fire pit whilst I hunted for the marshmallows I knew I had packed.

Toasting marshmallows is a must activity for any camping or glamping trip, and before we went outside I had switched on the fairy lights so the whole Wigwam was twinkling next to us.

A lit fire pit outside of the Wigwam (51873752)

Both the fire pit and fairy lights are additional extras for the Wigwam, and there are also breakfast and barbecue packs available to buy which we would have tried if the weather had been better.

The site also offers activities like fly fishing and bee keeping over the year.

We brought our own bedding for the stay due to personal preference but you are able to hire bedding there.

Luxury memory foam mattresses are provided and are honestly much more comfortable than I was expecting and, despite the rain hammering down outside, the Wigwams were also pretty soundproof, so I slept like a baby.

The Wigwams at Millside Farm, Barkston (51874450)

Sitting outside the following morning for breakfast was also nice, taking in the countryside before having to return to the hustle and bustle of a busy town centre.

The only thing the Wigwam didn't have was Wifi, which is definitely a commodity we could leave without and is nice to have a break from.

I can definitely see why Wigwams are so popular for group holidays, and I'd rather stay in a Wigwam rather than a hotel next time I'm in the area.