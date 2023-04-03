Wildflower seeds will be planted in four fields in and close to a Grantham park.

The seeds will be planted at Sedgwick Meadows, two fields close by and the Commemorative Orchard in Wyndham Park.

This forms part of the wider Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project, a collaboration between the National Trust, South Kesteven District Council and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Sedgwick Meadows (63352345)

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "The vision is to convert this natural grassland into hay and wildflower meadow.

"Our contractor will be carrying out meadow preparation, targeted spraying, seed slotting and sowing work across four fields at Sedgwick Meadows, Grantham.

“This will enrich the biodiversity by creating a richer and more natural diversity of native plant species, providing important habitat for pollinators, other insects, birds and small mammals.

Sedgwick Meadows (63352351)

“At the same time, it will provide aesthetic benefits for the community, improving people’s leisure time, by attracting more visitors and connecting other walks through the area."

Sedgwick Meadows and the two neighbouring fields will be sown with a grass and wildflower mix.

The Commemorative Orchard will be sown with purely wildflower mix in the commemorative colours of red, white and blue.

The species will include corn chamomile, corn poppy, cornflower, corn cockle, corn marigold and yellow rattle.

To find out more about the project, go to www.withamsleabluegreencorridor.co.uk/sedgwick-meadows

A community wildflower seeding day will also take place on April 15, at 2pm at the Commemorative Orchard.

This will be run by Lions Environmental Limited, specialist contractors, and people can get involved in the seed spreading.

There will also be fun activities for children on the day, and Lions will be providing wildflower seed goody bags for people to take home.