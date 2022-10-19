A wildlife photographer has launched a charity calendar for the sixth year running.

Steve Nesbitt, from Grantham, has raised nearly £2,300 for Cancer Research UK since he first started selling calendars made from his own wildlife photographs in 2016.

This year, the theme of Steve's calendar is 'Birds of Thailand', with 12 shots from his trip to south east Asia from four years ago.

Steve Nesbitt. (60079838)

Steve said: "One of my daughters said you should do [birds of Thailand]. Doing these on an annual basis, you have to do something different.

"I have 45 ordered so far and the closing date for ordering a calendar is Sunday November 20."

Steve supports Cancer Research UK with the calendars and other donations in memory of his dad, Jimmy Nesbitt, who died in 1998.

A look at January 2023 of the calendar. (60079831)

Last year, he created a calendar based around coastal birds, raising £338 for Cancer Research.

Steve said: “A lot of people have sadly been touched by cancer. My dad died some years ago, but if I’m going to do anything, I always donate to Cancer Research.

"It seems like a nice thing to do, it ties in with my hobby, people hopefully get some joy out of seeing the calendars, plus it’s benefitting a charity and it’s all in memory of my dear old dad."

Steve in 2018 when he was asked to put on the first exhibition at the newly opened Wyndham Park visitor centre. (60079841)

The calendars cost £12 each if they are collected from Steve and £15.50 if they need to be posted.

A look at May 2023 of the calendar. (60079835)

They can be ordered by messaging Steve on Twitter (@lincsnapper) or Facebook, or by emailing on lincssnapper@gmail.com