A wildlife enthusiast has warned that abandoning pets in the countryside could have a devastating effect on wildlife.

Martin Wood recently discovered a pair of turtles last week while walking by Grantham Canal. He was taking photos of the wildlife and took pictures of the turtles swimming in the canal.

Martin, 28, works as a contractor for the military in Afghanistan and stays with his parents in Grantham when he is on leave. But he has a big interest in wildlife and has a degree in conservation and ecology.

Martin believes the creatures are yellow-bellied sliders, a North American species of turtle that grows between 20 and 35cm long.

After discovering the turtles he told the Journal: "I came across two turtles which have been recently dumped, presumably as unwanted pets. The issue with being more than one, is that this brings the possibility to breed, spread disease to local wildlife, and decimate local fish stocks, seeing as the fish will be spawning this time of the year also.

"Additionally these turtles will also be able to prey on our native amphibians like frogs, to reptiles like grass snakes swimming across the canal to cool off or hunt, and even small ducklings - turtles or sliders are quite the opportunistic feeders - and are able to grow quickly to a large size. This being said they certainly have the capability to cause considerable damage to any ecosystem they are not native too, with the ability to out compete with a wide range of species as well as altering the predator - prey composition."

Martin thinks that the current coronavirus crisis may be responsible for more exotic pets being dumped. He said: "Unfortunately it is quite common in the UK for people to dump their exotic pets, and organisations often fail to act, from underfunding to not being educated and often just passing jurisdiction onto another. I fear that with the current pandemic and people already acting irrationally, there will be more pets unwanted and dumped in the coming months, and it needs to stop."

Martin is an aspiring wildlife presenter and has made a number of videos while abroad as he gets up close to numerous animals including snakes and spiders.

He said: "I am very passionate and knowledgeable about all wildlife, and have been around the world and seen first hand what invasive species are capable of. I am very experienced in handling most animals, though my expertise lies with reptiles and invertebrates."

