A wildlife enthusiast who made a name for himself with his perfect 70-minute recording of an entire dawn chorus has released a digital version to appeal to modern-day listeners.

Andrew Flintham, a music producer who grew up in Bottesford, said the birdsong recording — which is completely unsullied by noise pollution — offers a rare opportunity to feel completely immersed in nature.

“Brecklands Dawn Chorus is a unique recording that was made in just one take, very early one morning in beautiful woodland in Norfolk,” he said.

Andrew Flintham has created a new digital version of his 70-minute track which is the 'dawn chorus' of wildlife first recorded in 1993. He is re-releasing it to help people who have had a stressful year with lockdowns. Picture: Mecha Morton

“You can hear an array of birds, within an uninterrupted, whole chorus, and for many of us who spend much of our time in front of computers, it offers a unique escape from our busy and stressful lives.

“Now the track has been digitalised, every moment of birdsong, from the blackbirds to the robins, is even sharper and clearer than it was before.

“You can even hear the sound of a muntjac deer in the vicinity and a bumble bee flitting past.”

The track, which is available to download here, will appeal to those who have felt drawn to nature during the pandemic, as well as others seeking stillness and calm during these stressful times.

Andrew said: “After the year or so we have all had, with many of us stuck in homes without any outside space, I felt it was the ideal time to release the track in this new, high-tech format."

Even back in 1993, when the recording was first made by Andrew, capturing the pure sound of the dawn chorus without inadvertently picking up extraneous sound, was challenging.

“It took about nine takes before we finally achieved it,” he said. “But it would be completely impossible to make a recording like this today because there is just too much noise pollution.

“I have even spent time recording up in the Scottish Highlands, but on every occasion, when I listened

back afterwards, I could hear a road or an airplane far away in the distance.”

Andrew, 58, also a musician, voice-over artist and actor — who has appeared in TV dramas Kingdom and The Lost Prince — hopes the new release will encourage listeners to appreciate and protect their natural surroundings.

He added: “But for those who don’t want to be up and out in a forest at 4am, this is a wonderful way to experience a truly English dawn chorus in a clear, 3D sound format.

“Being out in nature can have a tremendous effect on your physical and mental well-being and the beauty of this high-quality track is that you can close your eyes and imagine yourself there.”

Download Brecklands Dawn Chorus here.