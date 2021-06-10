A major electoral shake-up could see the constituency of Grantham and Stamford split up and affect several surrounding villages.

The Boundary Commission for England published its initial proposals for constituency boundaries on Tuesday, which includes a standalone Grantham constituency incorporating Bourne and Heckington.

Bordering Grantham to the south would be the newly formed Rutland and Stamford constituency, which would take in villages including Little Ponton, Irnham and Stoke Rochford.

Map shows the outline of the proposed Grantham constituency. (48039552)

To the west of Grantham, the Vale of Belvoir would be split into the Melton and Syston, and Newark constituencies.

North of the town is the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency, which at its most southerly point takes in Brant Broughton and Leadenham.

To the east, a new South Lincolnshire constituency has been formed, with Spalding at its heart.

Conservative Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies declined to comment, while Alicia Kearns, who was elected the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton in 2019 and represents the Vale of Belvoir, said she would be taking time to study the proposals.

“Rutland, Melton, the Vale and our Harborough villages are uniquely wonderful, and any boundary changes must protect and enhance services, representation and support for our residents,” she said.

“I am committed to our communities as your representative in Parliament and continue to work as hard as I can to deliver the very best for all of us.”

The Journal approached Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson – whose patch currently includes Great Gonerby and Barrowby – for comment but none was received by the time of going to press.

The public are invited to view the map at www.bcereviews.org.uk and provide feedback on the proposed constituencies during an eight-week consultation which closes on August 2.

The 2023 Review of Parliamentary constituencies was launched in January to even out the number of electors in each constituency.

Each is required by law to contain between 69,724 and 77,062 electors.

The commission will present their final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

People can comment on anything, from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies, and there will be a further two rounds of consultation next year.

The commission will then form its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “The proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.

“But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts. Help us draw the line to make the number of electors in each Parliamentary constituency more equal.

“We want to hear the views of the public to ensure we get the new boundaries for Parliamentary constituencies right.

“We consider all feedback received during the consultation process, and it is your local knowledge that helps us to shape constituencies that best reflect your local area.”