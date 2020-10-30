Lincolnshire “will be one of the last, if not the last” place in the Midlands to go into higher tier lockdown, health bosses have said.

North and north-east Lincolnshire will go into the “high” tier 2 bracket from 0.01am tomorrow (Saturday, October 31) as part of tougher measures across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

It follows a steep rise in cases, including areas of Grimsby with some of the highest infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire.

Hand-washing is still one of the most important ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Bosses at Lincolnshire County Council earlier this week advised public and health officials that there was no need to go into higher tier at this time.

Lincolnshire County Council’s director of public health Professor Derek Ward today (Friday) confirmed that advice had not yet changed.

He said there was a “significant difference” between the two areas, with north-east Lincolnshire at 368 cases per 100,000 of the population, 196 in north Lincolnshire, and Lincolnshire as a county at 160.

In South Kesteven the rate is 143.

Mr McGinty said, looking at the broader view, the county was continuing to watch the data and the rest of the region, and whether the benchmarks change.

“We’re in the positive because of the way people in Lincolnshire have behaved. We’re starting from a lower base than other places and everywhere seems to be increasing at the same rate.

“If you’re starting from further back, you’re always going to stay the same distance behind everybody else.

“If the government continues to change the benchmarks, I don’t know whether we’ll ever go up a tier, or, if the government keeps the benchmarks where they are, everywhere will end up in in a higher tea for the next couple of months.

“But, I think Lincolnshire will be one of, if not the, last places to go into a higher tier in the Midlands, and then we’ll see places in the south east start to go.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to put a national “circuit breaker” lockdown in place.

Professor Ward said there was always a balance because that would have a “significant impact” on business and would only delay the increase.

Though he added: “That’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s good because obviously we’ve got to keep an eye on our NHS.

“In Lincolnshire at the moment we’re okay but if you look at Nottinghamshire and parts of Derbyshire they are struggling.”

He said there was “no golden bullet” for dealing with Covid-19 right now.

Local Covid-19 alert level: medium

This is for areas where national restrictions continue to be in place. It includes South Kesteven, Rutland, north-west Cambridgeshire and east Northamptonshire.

It means:

you must not socialise in groups larger than six, indoors or outdoors (other than where a legal exemption applies)

businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a Covid-secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law

certain businesses are required to ensure customers only consume food and drink while seated, and must close between 10pm and 5am

businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through

schools, colleges and universities remain open

places of worship remain open, subject to the rule of six

weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on numbers of attendees

exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors, or indoors if the rule of 6 is followed; there are exceptions for supervised activities for under-18s, and disability sport

You must:

wear a face covering in those areas where this is mandated

You should continue to:

follow social distancing rules

work from home where you can effectively do so

when travelling, plan ahead or avoid busy times and routes; walk or cycle if you can

Find out more about the measures that apply in medium alert level areas to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Local Covid alert level: high

This is for areas with a higher level of infections where some additional restrictions are in place. It includes North and north-east Lincolnshire from tomorrow (Saturday, October 31)

This means on top of restrictions in alert level medium:

you must not socialise with anybody outside of your household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

you must not socialise in a group of more than six outside, including in a garden or other spaces like beaches or parks (other than where specific exemptions apply in law)

businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a Covid-secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law

certain businesses are required to ensure customers only consume food and drink while seated, and must close between 10pm and 5am

businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through

schools, colleges, universities and places of worship remain open

weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees

exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors; these will only be permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with or share a support bubble with; there are exceptions for supervised activities for under-18s, and disability sport

you can continue to travel to venues or amenities that are open, for work or to access education, but should look to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible

You must:

wear a face covering in those areas where this is mandated

You should continue to:

follow social distancing rules

work from home where you can effectively do so

walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport

Find out more about the measures that apply in high alert level areas to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Local COVID alert level: very high

This is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. It includes Nottinghamshire.

At a minimum, this means:

you must not socialise with anybody you do not live with or have formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting or in any private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events

you must not socialise in a group of more than six in an outdoor public space such as a park or beach, the countryside, a public garden or a sports venue

pubs and bars must close; they can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant, which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal, and they may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal

schools, colleges and universities remain open

places of worship remain open, but household mixing is not permitted

weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees; however, wedding receptions are not allowed

exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors; these will only be permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with or share a support bubble with; there are exceptions for supervised activities for under-18s, and disability sport

you should try to avoid travelling outside the very high alert level area you are in or entering a very high alert level area, other than for things like work, education or youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or if you are travelling through as part of a longer journey

you should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK if you are resident in a very high alert level area, or avoid staying overnight in a very high alert level area if you are resident elsewhere

You must:

wear a face covering in those areas where this is mandated

You should continue to:

follow social distancing rules

work from home where you can effectively do so

travel to venues or amenities that are open, for work or to access education, but aim to reduce the number of journeys you make

This is the baseline in very high alert level areas. The government will also seek to agree additional interventions in consultation with local authorities, in order to reduce the spread of the virus. These could include the following options: