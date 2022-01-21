Highways chiefs are waiting to hear whether they have successfully persuaded the Government to reverse big budget cuts.

Lincolnshire County Council is hoping to keep up the pressure on the Department for Transport as it waits to hear whether it will agree to hand back the £12 million it cut from our maintenance cash last year.

A decision is due in the next few days - but county bosses say every story posted on its dedicated site is still helping to hammer home the need for more funding, with almost 100 testimonials made by members of the public.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill at the launch of the councils Fix Our Funds to Fix Our Roads campaign. Photo: Daniel Jaines (54134848)

According to the county council, continued lack of funding could lead to an increase in unplanned roadworks, a drop in road network resilience and more potholes.

At the moment, 660 miles of Lincolnshire’s roads are classed as being in poor or very poor condition.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said it was ‘incredibly disappointing’ that the Government has not yet committed to give back the cash it cut from our budget.

He said: “Without it, people will continue to watch as our roads get worse and the local economy takes a hit. That’s why we will continue lobbying government until they listen to us. We need them to fix our funding so we can fix our roads.”

Last week, the RAC said the number of pothole related issues it was called to fix last year was ‘ridiculous’ and that the status quo is not sustainable.

County leader Martin Hill added: “In response to a very strong steer from voters and the public, we’ve always done our best to protect the highways maintenance budget from cuts.

“So we will do whatever we can to keep Lincolnshire’s roads in the best possible condition if government doesn’t replace the £12 million funding gap they’ve left us to fill. We’ll also continue working closely with our local MPs to get the decision-makers in Westminster to introduce a fairer way of sharing out the available highways funding, ensuring that areas like Lincolnshire are no longer left behind.”

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/highwaysfunding to read more on the campaign and share your pothole issues.