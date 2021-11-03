It is time to wrap up warm as winter is on its way, with a potential for snow later this month.

According to the Met Office, experts predict that the start of November will see some unsettled weather with both blustery showers and dry weather with long spells of sunshine.

However, from November 16 the mercury is set to drop, with 'temperatures slightly colder than average' until the beginning of December.

Swinegate in the snow, image via Peter Anthony Escreet. (44329584)

Forecasters have hinted that there is a chance of snow falling throughout this period, with an increased chance of wintry showers.

It is also likely to be less stormy and windy, remaining drier overall.