Snow could fall this November as Met Office predicts 'wintry showers'
Published: 13:47, 03 November 2021
| Updated: 13:48, 03 November 2021
It is time to wrap up warm as winter is on its way, with a potential for snow later this month.
According to the Met Office, experts predict that the start of November will see some unsettled weather with both blustery showers and dry weather with long spells of sunshine.
However, from November 16 the mercury is set to drop, with 'temperatures slightly colder than average' until the beginning of December.
Forecasters have hinted that there is a chance of snow falling throughout this period, with an increased chance of wintry showers.
It is also likely to be less stormy and windy, remaining drier overall.