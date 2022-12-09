Win a VIP festive package at Downtown Grantham Garden Centre

Discover fun for the whole family at Downtown Grantham Garden Centre, starting with a visit to Santa himself in his lovely grotto.

Meet up with the friendly elves who help every youngster plant a magical seed before heading off on a surprise adventure!

The excitement doesn’t stop there because Downtown Garden Centre also features the biggest Christmas shop with its huge array of Christmas decorating themes and cute Instagrammable scenes, plus the wonderful virtual reality sleigh ride taking kids and adults on a magical tour flying all around the globe.

Virtual reality sleigh ride at Downtown Grantham Garden Centre (61066509)

To book the Downtown grotto or virtual reality sleigh ride, or for children’s Christmas parties, visit Downtownstores.co.uk.

One lucky family will win the chance to visit Downtown Garden Centre, have a VIP Santa’s grotto experience, ride on the VR ride and enjoy a Christmassy afternoon tea in the friendly café, while the kids take home goody bags plus a gift from Santa!

Santa at Downtown Grantham Garden Centre (61066496)

To enter, simply complete the online coupon below by noon on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The first correct entry randomly drawn will win. Good luck!

* Terms and conditions: A family group consists of two adults and up to three children aged two or over. The Perfect Family experience at Downtown Grantham Garden Centre has to take place on a weekday between 9.30am – 3.30pm during December 2022. Not transferrable. No cash alternative.