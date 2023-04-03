Burghley’s exciting new adventure play area opens in just a few weeks’ time on April 29 and you could be exploring with this week’s competition.

We’ve teamed up with Burghley House, near Stamford, to offer two lucky families the chance to win an Adventure Play Annual Pass, worth £98 each!

Each pass will give a family of two adults and up to three children (aged between three and 15) unlimited visits to the Adventure Play for one year during normal opening hours.

Burghley House playground Hide and Secrets (63174166)

Burghley’s new play area is called Hide & Secrets and features a series of fun packed play zones that lead to an exciting play structure which is inspired by the distinctive architecture of Burghley. It’s packed with multi-level play, climbing walls, wobbly walkways, lookout nests and more.

Two enormous slides will provide big thrills and an awesome rope bridge across a deep and craggy gorge to reach a tree top lookout platform is sure to be a favourite feature. There’s also an area especially for under fives with low level play for little adventurers.

Themed around William Cecil as the country’s first Spymaster, the play area features a fun new character, Cecil the Mole who has set secret missions for visitors to complete.

Burghley House playground Hide and Secrets (63185078)

Hide & Secrets Adventure Play opens on April 29 and will be open daily from 10am-5pm with a valid ticket. Day Tickets and Annual Passes are available to book online in advance at www.burghley.co.uk

All visitors will be required to book a timeslot in advance to avoid disappointment.

To be in with a chance of winning one of two Family Annual Passes, complete the form below.

The deadline for entries is noon on Friday, April 14.

Two randomly drawn correct entries will win. Good luck!