The heat is on as East Midlands Chillifest returns this year with a full weekend of chilli-inspired entertainment.

It takes place at the new venue of Southwell Racecourse from July 8 to 10.

And we have teamed up with organisers Chillibobs to give away five pairs of family weekend tickets ­— for two adults and three children.

Chilli eating competition (57407263)

Now in its sixth year, the festival features a host of stalls showcasing the best chilli products, food and competitions throughout the weekend, as well as live music and fairground rides.

Among the highlights is the world champion chilli eating competition when two of the biggest names in chilli-eating will go head to head ­— and you can challenge them if you dare.

UK Chilli Queen Shahina Waseem will face off against Mr Spicy, Arturo Rencricca on the main stage on Saturday evening.

Shahina will also be hosting a chicken wing eating competition during the festival.

Also on the main stage throughout the weekend will be live music, ranging from Hot Dog Brass Band to Hot Red Chilli Peppers and Renegades Of Rage UK.

Day tickets and weekend passes are available from em-chillifest.com/

Camping is available.

But to be in with a chance of winning a weekend family pass, simply answer the following question: Who is the UK Chilli Queen?

Send your answer to Chillifest Competition, Newark Advertiser, 10 Halifax Court, Fernwood Business Park, Fernwood, NG24 3JP.

Alternatively, enter online at https://tinyurl.com/NAchillifestComp

Closing date for entries is noon on Friday, July 1.

Usual Iliffe Media competition rules apply.

Good luck!