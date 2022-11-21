Cinderella will be going to the ball at Belvoir this Christmas as the beautiful Regency castle is transformed into an immersive experience bringing the rags to riches fable to life.

The fairytale princess will be at the castle until January 1, 2023 – and we have a family ticket for you to win.

Award-winning theatre design company CLW Event design is transforming the castle to bring the fairytale of Cinderella to life in a series of breathtaking scenes staged in ornate rooms.

Christmas at Belvoir (60651686)

Follow Cinderella’s story around the castle, starting in the main Guard Room entrance hall, revealing two contrasting worlds in one house. Lavish jewel colours and glamour pop for Cinderella’s stepmother and her daughters while Cinderella’s world is decorated in a gentle naturalistic fashion to represent her simple life.

Of course, no story could be complete without seeing Cinderella climbing into her gold pumpkin carriage, this time in a bespoke peacock gown inspired by the insignia of the Castle, leaving behind her glass slipper on the steps below.

The grand finale sees Cinderella marry her Prince Charming in the Regent’s Gallery with the bride dressed in a beautiful wedding gown complemented by a pair of giant crystal-dressed Christmas trees.

A truly magical experience, Christmas at Belvoir is also the place to meet Santa Claus. In a cosy enchanted woodland grotto tucked away in the Old Kitchen, Santa Claus and his helpers will be preparing for Christmas. Available to book separately, little ones will get a gift to save for the big day.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.belvoircastle.com/cinderella-at-belvoir

To enter, complete the coupon below and submit by noon on November 25. The first correct entry randomly drawn will win.

Terms and conditions: Tickets cannot be exchanged for a cash refund; tickets must be used by January 1, 2023; family ticket permits entry for two adults and up to three children; entrance to Santa’s grotto is not included, must be booked separately.